FXX is giving a glimpse of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15.

The preview shows the gang visit Ireland, where Charlie (Day) befriends a local shop owner.

"This dude is like the Irish version of me. We're into, like, a lot of the same stuff. Ghouls, and cheese, and ghouls," Charlie says of his new pal.

In addition, Dee (Olson) teaches an acting workshop and Mac (McElhenney) considers the priesthood.

Season 15 will premiere Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. EST on FXX and start streaming the next day on FX on Hulu.

The season is the show's first in two years and will address the COVID-19 pandemic, cancel culture and the origins of the series.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will surpass Ozzie & Harriett as the longest-running live-action comedy two episodes into Season 15.