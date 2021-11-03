FX announced the premiere date for Season 15 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The show returns Dec. 1 on FXX.

By premiering two episodes on Dec. 1, Sunny will surpass Ozzie & Harriett as the longest running live-action comedy.

Season 15 will address events like the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement teases a trip to Ireland and shows about pandemic aid, cancel culture and the origins of the show.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. They play a gang of friends and family members who run an Irish pub in Philadelphia, Pa.

McElhenney, Day and Howerton created the half-hour comedy. Season 15 will run eight episodes. FX has already ordered three more seasons.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres at 10 p.m. EST Dec. 1 and streams the following day on Hulu.