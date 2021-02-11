Writer, producer and actress Issa Rae is working on an eight-episode comedy series called Rap [Expletive], HBO Max announced Thursday."Wrote a new show for @HBOMax! One of my favorite writers, the hilarious @reetafajita is showrunning and my favorite group, CITY GIRLS are co-EP's! Miami here we come!" Rae tweeted.Rae previously collaborated with HBO on Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show.Syreeta Singleton -- whose credits include Insecure and Central Park -- has signed on as executive producer and show-runner.The hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls will be co-executive producers on the show about estranged high-school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.Casting is underway and production is expected to begin this summer.