Writer, producer and actress Issa Rae is working on an eight-episode comedy series called Rap [Expletive], HBO Max announced Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wrote a new show for @HBOMax! One of my favorite writers, the hilarious @reetafajita is showrunning and my favorite group, CITY GIRLS are co-EP's! Miami here we come!" Rae tweeted.

Rae previously collaborated with HBO on Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Syreeta Singleton -- whose credits include Insecure and Central Park -- has signed on as executive producer and show-runner.

The hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls will be co-executive producers on the show about estranged high-school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Casting is underway and production is expected to begin this summer.