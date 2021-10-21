Issa Rae discussed ending her HBO series Insecure with its fifth and final season while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colbert, on Wednesday, asked Rae about any pressure she feels about ending the show in a satisfying way for fans. The fifth and final season of Insecure premieres Sunday on HBO.

"All the pressure. This was terrifying because you're ending a show and people are going to have their opinions," Rae said before she joked with Colbert about how HBO's Game of Thrones finale wasn't received well by viewers.

"People come up to me like, 'Girl, I can't wait for the final season. Just don't Game of Thrones it, okay,'" she continued.

Rae then mentioned how a writer on the show recommended that they write the fifth and final season as if a sixth season was going to still happen.

"She was like, 'We keep on telling ourselves to land the plane and these characters aren't going anywhere after this show. They're going to live on so it's not that the plane is landing. They're taking off and we're just jumping out and what would happen if we wrote a season six.' And that really like freed us," Rae said.

Rae, 36, married Louis Diame at a destination wedding in the South of France in July.