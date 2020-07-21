Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh and American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis are teaming up on a new TV series.

Welsh, 61, and Ellis, 64, are in final talks with the U.K.'s Burning Wheel Productions to co-create American Tabloid, a satire series about tabloid press culture in the U.S.

Welsh and Ellis are expected to cement the deal in the coming weeks, with a development schedule to follow.

American Tabloid will follow a weekly publication lacking political correctness, morals and ethics across the decades.

"To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don't hold back and go way further than most would dare," producer Shelley Hammond said.

"We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine. This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally -- and with the support to allow creative freedom we are confident spectacular things will happen," she added.

Welsh previously collaborated with Burning Wheel on the film Creation Stories, executive produced by Danny Boyle.

Welsh released his most recent novel, Dead Men's Trousers, in 2018, while Ellis published his first non-fiction book, White, in April 2019.