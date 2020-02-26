A tanning business in Iowa said it broke a Guinness World Record when an employee spray-tanned 113 people in under an hour.

Sun Tan City in Sioux City said dozens of volunteers gathered Tuesday at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Sioux City to receive free spray tans from Katie McWilliams.

McWilliams aimed to dish out 110 spray tans to break the Guinness record of 107 spray tans performed by one person in an hour, but she exceeded her own goal by completing 113 spray tans in that time.

"It means a lot to me that people are here and they're embracing spray tanning and that they want to come and support each other, the body positivity that happened tonight and we didn't even realize that's what we were doing," McWilliams told KMEG-TV.

Sun Tan City said the record is currently unofficial, but they are submitting the required evidence to Guinness for official recognition.