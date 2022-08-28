The Invitation, a horror movie starring Nathalie Emmanuel, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Bullet Train with $5.6 million, followed by Beast at No. 3 with $4.9 million, Top Gun: Maverick at No. 4 with $4.8 million and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at No. 5 with $4.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are DC League of Super-Pets at No. 6 with $4.2 million, Three Thousand Years of Longing at No. 7 with $2.9 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 8 with $2.74 million, Thor: Love & Thunder at No. 9 with $2.7 million and Where the Crawdads Sing at No. 10 with $2.3 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies earned about $69.3 million, while this weekend's Top 10 raked in about $41.7 million.