Horror movie Invisible Man is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $29 million in receipts this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Sonic the Hedgehog with $16 million, followed by The Call of the Wild at No. 3 with $13.2 million, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising at No. 4 with $5.1 million and Bad Boys for Life at No. 5. with $4.3 million. Sonic the Hedgehog was No. 1 for two weeks, earning $26.3 million last weekend and $57 million in the debut weekend -- for a total of $100 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Birds of Prey at No. 6 with $4.7 million, Impractical Jokers: The Movie at No. 7 with $3.5 million, 1917 at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Brahms: The Boy II at No. 9 with $2.6 million and Fantasy Island at No. 10 with $2.3 million.