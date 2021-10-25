Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new Shonda Rhimes series Inventing Anna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared photos for the series Monday featuring Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin, a woman who pretended to be the fake German heiress Anna Delvey.

Two of the photos depict Anna (Garner) living a luxurious lifestyle, while the other two show her in prison.

"This story is completely true... except for all of the parts that aren't," the caption reads.

Inventing Anna is created and executive produced by Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal). The series is based on the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler.

As Delvey, Sorokin, a Russian national, swindled thousands of dollars out of Manhattan's elite society.

Sorokin was found guilty in April 2019 of second-degree larceny, theft and attempted grand larceny. She was released from prison in February after serving less than two years of a sentence that called for four to 12 years in prison.

Inventing Anna co-stars Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes and Laverne Cox. Garner is best known for playing Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark.