Sci-fi drama Invasion will return for a second season.

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

Invasion is set across multiple continents and follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

The series is created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil and stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neil.

"I'm profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story," Kinberg said. "And most of all I'm thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn't have this opportunity to continue the invasion."

"I'm super excited about what we're planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways," Kinberg added.

Invasion premiered on Apple TV+ in October. News of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which airs Friday.