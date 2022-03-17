AMC announced Thursday that it has cast the role of Daniel Molloy in its Interview with the Vampire series. Eric Bogosian will play Molloy, the interviewer referenced in the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Molloy interviews Louis de Pointe about his life as a vampire with Lestat. In the book, author Anne Rice described Molloy as a young man in his 20s.

Christian Slater played Molloy in the 1994 movie adaptation. He turned 25 months before the release of the film.

Bogosian is 68. AMC describes his version of the character as an investigative journalist near the end of his career who sees Louis as "the interview of a lifetime."

Bogosian played slain radio host Barry Champlain in the play and movie adaptation Talk Radio, which he also wrote. His movie roles include Under Siege 2 and Uncut Gems, and television credits such as Billions, Succession and The Good Wife.

Molloy also appeared in Rice's novels Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Armand, Blood and Gold and Prince Lestat. AMC owns the rights to adapt those novels too as they plan to develop all of Rice's vampire and witch novels as series.

AMC previously cast Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis, Bailey Bass as child vampire Claudia and Assad Zaman as Rashid in the flagship Rice series.