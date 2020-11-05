Peter Sarsgaard's series Interrogation won't return for Season 2.

Deadline reported Wednesday that CBS All Access has canceled the true crime drama after one season.

Interrogation revisits a real-life murder case, in which a young man was charged and convicted of killing his mother. Each episode centers on an interrogation from the real police case files, with viewers able to watch the episodes in any order.

Sarsgaard played David Russell, the lead detective on the case, with Kyle Gallner as Eric Fisher, the accused, David Strathairn as Eric's father, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Chris Keller, a troubled teen who befriends Eric.

Interrogation was co-created by Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz and produced by Fabrik Entertainment.

"Anders Weidemann, John Mankiewicz and Fabrik Entertainment's unique approach to exploring an unsolved true-crime in Interrogation allowed the audience to follow their own investigative path of evidence and suspecting characters throughout a 10-episode arc. They led an amazing team of writers, directors and cast, all of whom delivered a close-ended season that will continue to be available on CBS All Access for new viewers to discover and enjoy," CBS All Access EVP and head programming Julie McNamara said in a statement to Variety.

Interrogation premiered on CBS All Access in February.

Sarsgaard is known for such films as Boys Don't Cry, Shattered Glass and the series The Killing. He will play Gil Colson in The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.