The 49th annual International Emmy Awards took place on Wednesday with shows Tehran, Call My Agent! Season 4 and more winning awards.

Yvonne Orji hosted the ceremony at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in New York City. The annual event recognizes excellence in television produced outside the United States.

Tehran took home the Emmy for Drama Series while Call My Agent! Season 4 won the Emmy for Comedy.

David Tennant won Best Performance By An Actor for his role in Des, while Hayley Squires won Best Performance By An Actress for her role in Adult Material.

Kubrick By Kubrick won the Arts Programming award, Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice won the Documentary award, Atlantic Crossing won TV Movie/Mini-Series and The Masked Singer won the Non-Scripted Entertainment award.

A full list of winners can be found on the official International Emmy Awards website.

Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki presented the International Emmy Directorate Award to Dr. Thomas Bellut, Director of German public broadcaster ZDF.