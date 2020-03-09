'Inside No. 9' renewed for 2 more seasons ahead of Season 5 finale
UPI News Service, 03/09/2020
The BBC has renewed its anthology series Inside No. 9 for two more seasons ahead of Monday's Season 5 finale.
Seasons 6 and 7 will each include six, half-hour episodes that change in tone and setting.
"Little did we know when we started Inside No. 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile," show creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said in a statement.
"We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series-worth of tall tales and fearsome fables. However, we will endeavor to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs."
Pemberton and Shearsmith also act in the show, alongside a rotating cast of guest stars.
