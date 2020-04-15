Ink Master: Turf War is ending early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Network announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that it canceled the Season 13 finale and will be giving each of the three finalists, Bob Jones, Angel Rose and Jimmy Snaz, a cash prize.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governmental orders to stay home, and for the safety of the artists, judges, canvases and crew, the Ink Master: Turf War finale cannot move forward," the network said.

"Ink Master applauds the talented artists who fought their way to the top 3. Since we are unable to crown an Ink Master, each of the finalists will receive a cash prize," the network added.

Jones, Rose and Snaz will unveil their Master Canvas tattoos on Instagram Wednesday at 7 p.m.

"Join us right here ... as the #InkMaster: Turf War finalists reveal and discuss their master canvas tattoos. It will be a celebration of an incredible season and all of their hard work!" the caption reads.

Season 13 premiered in January. The season features Dave Navarro as host and Chris Nunez and Oliver Peck as judges. Peck left the series in January after photos of him in blackface surfaced online.

Other reality series have also been impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison confirmed last week that Season 16, starring Clare Crawley, will further be delayed due to the pandemic.