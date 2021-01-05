Microsoft announced on Tuesday that Injustice 2, What Remains of Edith Finch and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass across Xbox consoles, PC and Android mobile devices for the month of January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injustice 2, a fighting game featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other DC Comics characters, is coming to Game Pass subscribers on Xbox consoles, PC and Android devices starting on Thursday.

The PES 2021 Season Update for soccer game PES 2020, dungeon-crawler Torchlight III and adventure game The Little Acre are coming to Xbox consoles and Android devices on Thursday as well.

What Remains of Edith Finch, an adventure game, is coming to Game Pass subscribers on PC on Jan. 14 along with action title Neoverse and role-playing game YIIK: A Postmodern RPG.

What Remains of Edith Finch is already available for Game Pass subscribers on console.

FTL: Faster Than Light for PC, My Friend Pedro for console and PC, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for console and Tekken 7 for console will be leaving Game Pass on Jan. 15, Microsoft also announced.

Xbox Game Pass offers over 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices starting at $9.99 a month.