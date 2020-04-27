A Minnesota sheriff's deputy used welding gloves and a blanket to rescue of an injured eagle in a wetland area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Finnegan responded to a report of an inured eagle Saturday in North Branch.

The sheriff's office shared video of Finnegan using welding gloves and a blanket to capture the injured predator.

The sheriff's office said personnel from the Parrot Adoption Education Program in Forest Lake assisted with the transport of the eagle to the Gabbert Raptor Center.