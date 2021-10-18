Ingrid Michaelson will hold her 15th annual Holiday Hop concert live from Webster Hall in New York City on Dec. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will feature live fans in attendance following last year's virtual Holiday Hop concert that took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will be available.

Michaelson will perform songs from her upcoming holiday album Songs for the Season - Deluxe Edition, which will be released on Nov. 5.

The project is a re-release of Michaelson's 2018 album Songs of the Season that will contain five new tracks including a duet with Zooey Deschanel titled "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year" and "Winter Wonderland."