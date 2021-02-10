Ingrid Andress took the stage during a musical guest spot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 29-year-old country music singer performed her song "Lady Like" during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

Andress sang and played piano while accompanied by a live band. The singer performed on a set surrounded by a fruit tree and other greenery.

"thank u @colbertlateshow for having me back," she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

"Lady Like" appears on Andress' debut studio album of the same name, released in March. The album also features the singles "More Hearts Than Mine" and "The Stranger."

Andress is nominated for three awards at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which will take place in March. She is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Country Song for "More Hearts Than Mine" and Best Country Album for Lady Like.

Andress celebrated her Grammy nominations in an Instagram post in November.

"THIS. CANNOT. BE. REAL. 3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ARE YOU KIDDING ME RN????? IM SCREAMING THANK YOU @recordingacademy AND EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU," the singer wrote.

"I am truly honored that the music my friends and i write is something you all can relate to. I will never forget this feeling. Thank you thank you thank you," she said.