A new Indiana Jones video game was announced on Tuesday by publishers Bethesda Softworks and Lucasfilm Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser trailer shows Indiana Jones' signature hat and whip, alongside a collection of maps and books for the project released by Bethesda on Twitter.

MachineGames, the studio behind multiple Wolfenstein titles including 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order and 2017's Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, is developing the game.

"A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we're very excited to share today's news!" Bethesda said in a follow-up tweet.

A number of Indiana Jones video games have been released for PC and consoles over the years, with Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues last coming out in 2009.