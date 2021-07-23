The 37th Independent Spirit Awards have been scheduled for March 6, 2022 -- three weeks before the 94th Oscars gala recognizing excellence in cinema to take place.

This marks a break from tradition since the Spirit Awards, which honor low-budget movies, are typically handed out the day before the Oscars.

The Spirit Awards presentation is still expected to be held in a tent on a beach in Santa Monica whereas the Oscars ceremony is a more formal affair.

Spirit Awards organizers changed the date because they are seeking to raise the profile of the event and possibly influence what pictures and artists go on to the Oscars.

Nomadland won Best Feature at the Spirit Awards this year, then, the next day, scored the Best Picture prize at the Oscars.