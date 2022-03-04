The 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards will air live Sunday from the Santa Monica Pier in California.The event, which honors the best independent films and television series of 2021, will be hosted by celebrity couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.Nominations include The Lost Daughter, Zola, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and more.The ceremony will also be available to view in AMC theaters nationwide. Kirsten Stewart is serving as the Spirit Awards honorary chair.How to WatchTime: The show begins at 5 p.m. EST.Network: IFCOnline: The event can be streamed through AMC+. IFC can also be accessed through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FirePresenters: Kirsten Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Jennifer Beals, Regina Hall, Taika Waititi, Chloe Zhao, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh, Dianna Agron, Murray Bartlett, Rosario Dawson, Colman Domingo, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hannah Einbinder, Bridget Everett, Lily James, Marlee Matlin, Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Stan and Sydney Sweeney are serving as presenters.NomineesBest FeatureA ChiaraC'mon C'monThe Lost DaughterThe NoviceZolaBest DirectorJanicza Bravo, ZolaMaggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost DaughterLauren Hadaway, The NoviceMike Mills, C'mon C'monNinja Thyberg, PleasureBest Female LeadIsabelle Fuhrman, The NoviceBrittany S. Hall, Test PatternPatti Harrison, Together TogetherTaylour Paige, ZolaKali Reis, Catch the Fair OneBest Male LeadClifton Collins, Jr., JockeyFrankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth ChamberlainMichael Greyeyes, Wild IndianUdo Kier, Swan SongSimon Rex, Red RocketBest New Scripted SeriesBlindspottingIt's a SinReservation DogsThe Underground RailroadWe Are Lady PartsBest Female Performance in a New Scripted SeriesThuso Mbedu, The Underground RailroadAnjana Vasan, We Are Lady PartsJana Schmieding, Rutherford FallsJasmine Cephas Jones, BlindspottingDeborah Ayorinde, THEM: CovenantBest Male Performance in a New Scripted SeriesLee Jung-jae, Squid GameOlly Alexander, It's a SinMichael Greyeyes, Rutherford FallsMurray Bartlett, The White LotusAshley Thomas, THEM: Covenant