Ina Garten shares wedding photo on 52nd anniversary
UPI News Service, 12/23/2020
Ina Garten is giving fans a glimpse of her 1968 wedding to Jeffrey Garten.
The 72-year-old television personality and cookbook author posted a throwback photo and a tribute to her husband Tuesday on their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Garten shared a black and white photo on Instagram of herself and Jeffrey Garten cutting the cake at their wedding. The picture shows Garten wearing a veil and a white dress with fur trim on the sleeves.
"Fifty-two years and still having so much fun! You gave me a life I could never have dreamed of. Happy Anniversary my love. (What's up with that cake??)," she captioned the post.
Actress Julianna Margulies, chef Missy Robbins and cookbook author Patricia Wells were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.
