Ina Garten is giving fans a glimpse of her 1968 wedding to Jeffrey Garten.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 72-year-old television personality and cookbook author posted a throwback photo and a tribute to her husband Tuesday on their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Garten shared a black and white photo on Instagram of herself and Jeffrey Garten cutting the cake at their wedding. The picture shows Garten wearing a veil and a white dress with fur trim on the sleeves.

"Fifty-two years and still having so much fun! You gave me a life I could never have dreamed of. Happy Anniversary my love. (What's up with that cake??)," she captioned the post.

Actress Julianna Margulies, chef Missy Robbins and cookbook author Patricia Wells were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"How beautiful! Wow, 52 years! Amazing. Happy anniversary!" Margulies wrote.

"Happy anniversary!" Robbins said.

While celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary in 2018, Garten previously shared a throwback photo of herself and Jeffrey Garten leaving their wedding for their honeymoon.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It's been an amazing 50 years!!! #loveofmylife," she said at the time.

Garten shared her simple approach to cooking and entertaining during the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in October.

"Literally, I had no time to cook, so I got pizzas from Sam's in East Hampton, which is great, and I set a great table, and we sat out under the stars," Garten said.

"I mean, it doesn't have to be some big fancy dinner with octopus eyeballs and foam," she added. "It just needs to be something where you're sharing something together and you're having a good time."

Garten stars on the Food Network series Barefoot Contessa and has released several cookbooks. Her most recent book, Modern Comfort Food, was released in October.