TV series In Treatment and Miracle Workers are moving production to California.

The California Film Commission confirmed Monday that In Treatment, an HBO drama starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest , and Miracle Workers, a TBS comedy featuring Daniel Radcliffe , Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, will relocate to California to take advantage of the state's tax credit program.

In Treatment and Miracle Workers were among the series selected for the first round of tax credits under California's new Film and Television Tax Credit Program 3.0, which launched July 1.

In Treatment was previously filmed in New York, while Miracle Workers is moving from the Czech Republic. The commission said the shows will spend a combined $40 million on below-the-line wages and other qualified expenditures during their first seasons in California.

"Program 3.0 is off to a great start with the two relocating TV series announced today," California Film Commission executive director Colleen Bell said. "As the industry adjusts to the circumstances presented by COVID-19, it's encouraging to see projects reinvest here and bring new production jobs and spending to California."

Variety said In Treatment and Miracle Workers will both receive a $5 million tax credit that will be applied once production has been completed.

With In Treatment and Miracle Workers, 20 series have relocated to California and taken part in the state's tax credit program in the past five years. A total of 151 television projects have been selected for tax credits since Program 2.0 was launched in 2015.