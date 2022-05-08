In My Skin was declared Best Drama Series at the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony in London on Sunday.

Sophie Willan took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy for Alma's Not Normal and Jamie Demetriou earned the Best Actor in a Comedy for Stath Lets Flats.

Cathy Tyson was voted Best Supporting Actress for Help and Matthew Macfadyen won Best Supporting Actor for Succession.

The Best International Series prize went to The Underground Railroad and Motherland was named Best Scripted Comedy.

Time won for Best Miniseries and Uprising was deemed Best Factual Series.

Big Zuu's Big Eats scored the prize for Best Features and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway won the BAFTA for Best Entertainment Program.

Richard Ayoade hosted the gala.