The film will simultaneously open in cinemas and stream on HBO Max on June 18.
A second trailer, with the subtitle "Washington Heights," came with the message: "Lights up on the vibrant and tight-knit community of Washington Heights... where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big."
The stage version of In the Heights won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2008.
Broadway and off-Broadway theaters have been closed for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. No reopening date has been announced yet.
