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'In The City's cast announced by Bravo, 'Summer House' spinoff includes 'The Bachelor' alum Whitney Fransway

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/13/2026



Bravo has announced the cast of In The City, the new spinoff which will premiere on the network this spring, and it will include former The Bachelor bachelorette



ADVERTISEMENT In The City, which was filmed in Fall 2025, will feature alums navigating marriage, separation, parenthood and more in New York City.



The spinoff is set to premiere with a one-hour episode on Tuesday, May 19 at 9PM ET/PT immediately following the Season 10 finale of . New episodes will stream next day on Peacock.



Whitney -- who competed on



Whitney took to Instagram recently and posted a video in which she was sipping a glass of red wine while standing in a kitchen with Kenny.



"Bet you wouldn't have guessed this... @bravotv In The City coming May 19th," Whitney captioned her post.



In addition to Whitney and Kenny, In The City will follow Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Gavin Moseley, Georgina Ferzil, Katie Arundel, Kyle Cooke, Lexi Sundin, Lindsay Hubbard, Nick Barber, and Yvonne Najor.



Whitney's boyfriend Kenny is Kyle's good friend and one of the investors in Kyle and Amanda's Loverboy beverage business.



In Whitney's Instagram video, the brunette beauty wrote over footage Kenny and her, "Bet you wouldn't have guessed this..."



Whitney raised her glass for a toast and then footage switched to Bravo's official trailer of In The City, which teased, "Not every love story ends in happily ever after."



Based on the clips, there will be a lot of drama -- including "homewrecker" allegations, betrayals and cheating scandals.



Women gossip about how Whitney "moved across the country" for her man without an engagement ring on her finger, and one cast member appears to accuse Kenny of "manipulation."



Whitney says she moved her "whole life" for Kenny and so she could "move it right back out."

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The Bachelor alum also shared her reaction -- a mixture of being shocked and excited -- to watching the trailer for the first time with Kenny via her Instagram Stories.



In The City is being produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lori Gordon, Tamara Najm Coudurier and Faith Gaskins serving as executive producers.



Below are Bravo-supplied bios for the cast of In The City.



- Kyle Cooke



Kyle has always been the life of the party, but with Loverboy under unprecedented financial pressure, he's scrambling to keep the business afloat. What started as deejaying to boost visibility and fill the monetary gap has quickly become a second career.



- Amanda Batula



Amanda is focusing on finding balance between her personal life and professional ambitions while the demise of her marriage is front and center.



- Lindsay Hubbard



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- Nick Barber



After nearly a decade together, Nick, a furniture entrepreneur known for his charm and goofball energy, finally proposed to Yvonne Najor, a former vice president of marketing at a high-profile nightlife empire now redefining success beyond the velvet rope after an unexpected layoff.



While their marriage appears solid, underlying tensions about having children start to surface. Yvonne leans on her bestie Lindsay for support, and Nick weighs the pressure of career and financial uncertainty as they decide if they're truly ready to start a family.



- Georgina Ferzli



A sought-after dermatologist and medical director of two thriving practices, Georgina is preparing to launch her own skincare line, while navigating single motherhood after a painful split.



With her best friend and client, Lindsay, she faces the realities of raising children in New York City, dating, and managing a complicated relationship with her ex.



- Whitney Fransway



Former model and social media influencer, Whitney left Los Angeles for New York City to move in with her boyfriend, Kenny Martin, a self-made real estate investor and venture capitalist, after less than a year of dating.



After appearing on The Bachelor, Whitney's always been a romantic at heart, willing to take big risks for love while Kenny -- Kyle's friend and Loverboy investor -- is the blunt truth-teller who's never afraid to challenge those closest to him.



As their relationship deepens and Kenny grapples with the recent passing of his mother, they must confront their mismatched timelines.



- Danielle Olivera



Trading in Hamptons summers for new adventures, Danielle is madly in love with Eoin Heavey, and their whirlwind romance is moving at lightning speed.



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- Gavin Moseley



Gavin is a fixture in NYC nightlife, launching a string of successful bars and speakeasies frequented by friends and celebrities alike including his close friend, Kyle.



A quintessential New York bachelor, he thrives in the party scene and avoids settling down despite an on-and-off again relationship. As his best friend Kenny grows more serious about love, cracks in their bromance may be inevitable.



- Andrea Denver



Fresh off their first year of marriage, Andrea and his wife, Lexi Sundin, have settled back in New York after months of traveling. At 34 with his parents in Italy, Andrea feels the pressure of time to start the family he's always wanted.



Beneath Lexi's calm exterior, however, lies some of her biggest unanswered questions about their future. They must decide whether their dream home in Italy will remain a vacation retreat or become a forever home. Though deeply in love, their vision for what comes next might not align.



- Katie Arundel



Katie is dependable, warm, and, as her childhood best friend, one of the few people Amanda fully trusts. Katie's unafraid to challenge Kyle in a way only a ride-or-die could. She's fiercely loyal, but that doesn't come without complications as Katie is also close with Danielle, who doesn't always see eye-to-eye with Amanda.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Bravo has announced the cast of In The City, the new spinoff which will premiere on the network this spring, and it will include former The Bachelor bachelorette Whitney Fransway In The City, which was filmed in Fall 2025, will feature alums navigating marriage, separation, parenthood and more in New York City.The spinoff is set to premiere with a one-hour episode on Tuesday, May 19 at 9PM ET/PT immediately following the Season 10 finale of . New episodes will stream next day on Peacock.Whitney -- who competed on Nick Viall 's season of The Bachelor and then briefly dated her Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise co-star Connor Saeli -- will appear on In The City with her boyfriend Kenny Martin, who she began dating in 2025.Whitney took to Instagram recently and posted a video in which she was sipping a glass of red wine while standing in a kitchen with Kenny."Bet you wouldn't have guessed this... @bravotv In The City coming May 19th," Whitney captioned her post.In addition to Whitney and Kenny, In The City will follow Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Gavin Moseley, Georgina Ferzil, Katie Arundel, Kyle Cooke, Lexi Sundin, Lindsay Hubbard, Nick Barber, and Yvonne Najor.Whitney's boyfriend Kenny is Kyle's good friend and one of the investors in Kyle and Amanda's Loverboy beverage business.In Whitney's Instagram video, the brunette beauty wrote over footage Kenny and her, "Bet you wouldn't have guessed this..."Whitney raised her glass for a toast and then footage switched to Bravo's official trailer of In The City, which teased, "Not every love story ends in happily ever after."Based on the clips, there will be a lot of drama -- including "homewrecker" allegations, betrayals and cheating scandals.Women gossip about how Whitney "moved across the country" for her man without an engagement ring on her finger, and one cast member appears to accuse Kenny of "manipulation."Whitney says she moved her "whole life" for Kenny and so she could "move it right back out."The Bachelor alum also shared her reaction -- a mixture of being shocked and excited -- to watching the trailer for the first time with Kenny via her Instagram Stories.In The City is being produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lori Gordon, Tamara Najm Coudurier and Faith Gaskins serving as executive producers.Below are Bravo-supplied bios for the cast of In The City.Kyle has always been the life of the party, but with Loverboy under unprecedented financial pressure, he's scrambling to keep the business afloat. What started as deejaying to boost visibility and fill the monetary gap has quickly become a second career.Amanda is focusing on finding balance between her personal life and professional ambitions while the demise of her marriage is front and center.After a decade of summering in the Hamptons, Lindsay enters a new chapter as a fiercely independent single mom. Rebuilding life on her own terms and rediscovering herself, Lindsay balances mommy time with an intentional return to dating, leaning on her closest friends along the way.After nearly a decade together, Nick, a furniture entrepreneur known for his charm and goofball energy, finally proposed to Yvonne Najor, a former vice president of marketing at a high-profile nightlife empire now redefining success beyond the velvet rope after an unexpected layoff.While their marriage appears solid, underlying tensions about having children start to surface. Yvonne leans on her bestie Lindsay for support, and Nick weighs the pressure of career and financial uncertainty as they decide if they're truly ready to start a family.A sought-after dermatologist and medical director of two thriving practices, Georgina is preparing to launch her own skincare line, while navigating single motherhood after a painful split.With her best friend and client, Lindsay, she faces the realities of raising children in New York City, dating, and managing a complicated relationship with her ex.Former model and social media influencer, Whitney left Los Angeles for New York City to move in with her boyfriend, Kenny Martin, a self-made real estate investor and venture capitalist, after less than a year of dating.After appearing on The Bachelor, Whitney's always been a romantic at heart, willing to take big risks for love while Kenny -- Kyle's friend and Loverboy investor -- is the blunt truth-teller who's never afraid to challenge those closest to him.As their relationship deepens and Kenny grapples with the recent passing of his mother, they must confront their mismatched timelines.Trading in Hamptons summers for new adventures, Danielle is madly in love with Eoin Heavey, and their whirlwind romance is moving at lightning speed.Now living together, they're navigating their fast-paced love story with the demands of building Eoin's hotel tech startup, Maitre, and Danielle's new dynamic with former bestie, Lindsay. As skepticism from the group surrounds them, they're quickly finding out if they can handle the mounting pressure.Gavin is a fixture in NYC nightlife, launching a string of successful bars and speakeasies frequented by friends and celebrities alike including his close friend, Kyle.A quintessential New York bachelor, he thrives in the party scene and avoids settling down despite an on-and-off again relationship. As his best friend Kenny grows more serious about love, cracks in their bromance may be inevitable.Fresh off their first year of marriage, Andrea and his wife, Lexi Sundin, have settled back in New York after months of traveling. At 34 with his parents in Italy, Andrea feels the pressure of time to start the family he's always wanted.Beneath Lexi's calm exterior, however, lies some of her biggest unanswered questions about their future. They must decide whether their dream home in Italy will remain a vacation retreat or become a forever home. Though deeply in love, their vision for what comes next might not align.Katie is dependable, warm, and, as her childhood best friend, one of the few people Amanda fully trusts. Katie's unafraid to challenge Kyle in a way only a ride-or-die could. She's fiercely loyal, but that doesn't come without complications as Katie is also close with Danielle, who doesn't always see eye-to-eye with Amanda. SUMMER HOUSE MORE SUMMER HOUSE NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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