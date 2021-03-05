Edie Falco is joining the cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The 57-year-old actress will play former first lady Hillary Clinton in the new Ryan Murphy miniseries, according to Deadline.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Falco's casting.

Falco joins Clive Owen, who will play president Bill Clinton. The series co-stars Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

Paulson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June that she wears a lot of prosthetics to play Tripp on the show.

Impeachment is based on the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which centers on the events surrounding Bill Clinton 's impeachment.

Richard Shepard will direct and executive produce the series. Sarah Burgess will write and executive produce with Shepard, Murphy, Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander and Alexis Martin Woodall.

Impeachment will mark the third season of Murphy's American Crime Story. The first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, premiered in 2016, while the second, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, aired in 2018.

Falco is known for playing Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos and Jackie Peyton on Nurse Jackie. She most recently starred as Abigail "Tommy" Thomas on the CBS series Tommy.