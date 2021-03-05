Paulson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June that she wears a lot of prosthetics to play Tripp on the show.
Impeachment is based on the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which centers on the events surrounding Bill Clinton's impeachment.
Richard Shepard will direct and executive produce the series. Sarah Burgess will write and executive produce with Shepard, Murphy, Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander and Alexis Martin Woodall.
Impeachment will mark the third season of Murphy's American Crime Story. The first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, premiered in 2016, while the second, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, aired in 2018.
Falco is known for playing Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos and Jackie Peyton on Nurse Jackie. She most recently starred as Abigail "Tommy" Thomas on the CBS series Tommy.
