The Crown and Downton Abbey actress Imelda Staunton is set to return as her Harry Potter film franchise villain Dolores Umbridge in a new Universal Orlando theme park ride.

The character will appear in the Wizarding World's "Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry" ride, which is expected to open at Universal's new Epic Universe park, scheduled to open in 2025.

Staunton last played the role in 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part I.

According to a promotional video released over the weekend, Staunton has already filmed her scenes for the ride, which is expected to incorporate elements from real-life Paris and the fictional British Ministry of Magic featured in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies.

"Guests are going to walk through the Floo Passage and see the Ministry of Magic full scale, full glory, full glamour," said Hope Glomski, director of Universal Global Themed Entertainment.

"You'll explore plenty of never-before-seen locations, like the Ministry of Archives and the Department of Magical Creatures."

Other characters who will appear on the ride include Corban Yaxley, Walden Macnair, the Carrow family, as well as a new house elf character named Higgledy.

The rides and films are based on the works of author J.K. Rowling.