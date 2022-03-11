Imagine Dragons are back with new music.

The pop rock band released a single and lyric video for the song "Bones" on Friday.

In "Bones," frontman Dan Reynolds reflects on mortality and the fragility of life.

"Feeling like a boulder hurtling / Seeing all the vultures circling / Burning in the flames, I'm working in / Turning in a bed that's darkening," he sings.

"Bones" is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life," Reynolds said in a statement. "I'm always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come -- that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."

"Bones" is the first single to debut from Imagine Dragons' forthcoming fifth studio album, Mercury - Act 2. The band last released the album Mercury - Act 1 in September, which includes the song "Enemy" from the Netflix series Arcane.

Imagine Dragons are in the midst of a North American tour that will conclude Monday in Phoenix, Ariz.

The group consists of Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman.