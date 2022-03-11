Imagine Dragons share new song 'Bones' from 'Mercury - Act 2'
UPI News Service, 03/11/2022
Imagine Dragons are back with new music.
ADVERTISEMENT
The pop rock band released a single and lyric video for the song "Bones" on Friday.
In "Bones," frontman Dan Reynolds reflects on mortality and the fragility of life.
"Feeling like a boulder hurtling / Seeing all the vultures circling / Burning in the flames, I'm working in / Turning in a bed that's darkening," he sings.
"Bones" is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life," Reynolds said in a statement. "I'm always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come -- that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."
"Bones" is the first single to debut from Imagine Dragons' forthcoming fifth studio album, Mercury - Act 2. The band last released the album Mercury - Act 1 in September, which includes the song "Enemy" from the Netflix series Arcane.
Imagine Dragons are in the midst of a North American tour that will conclude Monday in Phoenix, Ariz.
The group consists of Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.