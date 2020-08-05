The new film follows Cindy (Buckley), a woman who accompanies her boyfriend, Jake (Plemons), to meet his parents over dinner at their remote farm. After dinner, the couple take a detour that turns terrifying.
Kaufman discussed I'm Thinking About Ending Things in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July.
"Loneliness and hopelessness and regret -- these are things that are part of the fabric of this film," the director said.
Kaufman has written and produced such films as Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He released his directorial debut, Synedoche, New York, in 2008, and the stop-motion film Anomalisa in 2015.
