Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.

The streaming service shared a trailer Tuesday for the new sketch comedy series starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

The preview features clips of Shlesinger in different skits. The comedian plays a "husband-wife" who's changed after marriage, a contestant on a food competition show, a host on the talk show The Laydeez and other characters.

Netflix ordered The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show in October. Deadline said the show will feature absurd characters, insight into the female experience and poignant social commentary.

Shlesinger will executive produce the series with Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday. Laura Murphy will direct.

Shlesinger came to fame after winning Last Comic Standing Season 6. She has released five Netflix comedy specials: War Paint, Freezing Hot, Confirmed Kills, Elder Millennial and Unveiled, and appeared in the Netflix film Spenser Confidential.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show premieres April 1 on April Fools' Day.