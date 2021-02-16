South Korean boy band iKon is gearing up to release new music.

The K-pop group shared a concept teaser Tuesday for its forthcoming digital single.

In the black and white teaser video, the camera pulls back to show the members of iKon standing in between two walls.

iKon will release its comeback single March 3.

iKon confirmed its comeback Sunday on Valentine's Day with a "coming soon" poster. The image shows the members wearing sweaters and dark pants.

iKon last released the EP I Decide in February 2020. The mini album features the single "Dive."

iKon consists of Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, Bobby, Donghyuk, Ju-ne and Chanwoo. The group made its debut in 2015.