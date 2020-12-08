iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: 'Office Ladies,' 'The Daily' top nominees
UPI News Service, 12/08/2020
The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards has announced its 2021 nominees.
Office Ladies, a podcast hosted by former The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, leads the field with four nominations, including Podcast of the Year and Best Comedy Podcast.
The Daily, hosted by Michael Barbaro, and Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, hosted by Conan O'Brien, follow with three nominations each, including Podcast of the Year and Best Male Host for Barbaro and O'Brien.
Other nominees include Dolly Parton's America, Stuff You Should Know, Bunga Bunga, The Breakfast Club, Dan Carline's Hardcore History, Song Exploder, Pod Save America, Welcome to Night Vale and former first lady Michelle Obama for The Michelle Obama Podcast.
In addition, Baratunde Thurston, Serial Productions' Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, and QCODE will be honored with the 2021 Icon Awards. Thurston will receive the Social Impact Award, Koenig and Snyder the Audible Audio Pioneer Award and QCODE the Innovator Award.
The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will take place during a virtual event Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. EST. The show will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages and broadcast across iHeartMedia stations nationwide.
"We're thrilled for the opportunity to recognize today's most talented podcast creators for the third straight year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards," iHeartPodcast Network president Conal Byrne said. "Today, Americans are consuming more podcasts than ever before, across an increasingly broad array of subjects including business, entertainment, education, news and more as a result of how COVID-19 has affected our daily lives."
The 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees include:
