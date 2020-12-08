The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards has announced its 2021 nominees.

Office Ladies, a podcast hosted by former The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey , leads the field with four nominations, including Podcast of the Year and Best Comedy Podcast.

The Daily, hosted by Michael Barbaro, and Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, hosted by Conan O'Brien, follow with three nominations each, including Podcast of the Year and Best Male Host for Barbaro and O'Brien.

Other nominees include Dolly Parton's America, Stuff You Should Know, Bunga Bunga, The Breakfast Club, Dan Carline's Hardcore History, Song Exploder, Pod Save America, Welcome to Night Vale and former first lady Michelle Obama for The Michelle Obama Podcast.

In addition, Baratunde Thurston, Serial Productions' Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, and QCODE will be honored with the 2021 Icon Awards. Thurston will receive the Social Impact Award, Koenig and Snyder the Audible Audio Pioneer Award and QCODE the Innovator Award.

The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will take place during a virtual event Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. EST. The show will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages and broadcast across iHeartMedia stations nationwide.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to recognize today's most talented podcast creators for the third straight year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards," iHeartPodcast Network president Conal Byrne said. "Today, Americans are consuming more podcasts than ever before, across an increasingly broad array of subjects including business, entertainment, education, news and more as a result of how COVID-19 has affected our daily lives."

The 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees include:

Podcast of the Year

Bunga Bunga

Dolly Parton's America

Nice White Parents

Office Ladies

Reply All

Stuff You Should Know

The Breakfast Club

The Daily

The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos

Wind of Change

Best Overall Host - Male

Conan O'Brien

Dax Shepard

Jonathan Van Ness

Michael Barbaro

Questlove

Best Overall Host - Female

Ashley Flowers

Brene Brown

Michelle Obama

Nicole Byer

Nora McInerny

Best Comedy Podcast

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Office Ladies

The Read

Smartless

Fake Doctors, Real Friends

Best Crime Podcast

Crime Junkie

Criminal

Deep Cover: The Drug Wars

Forgotten: Women of Juarez

My Favorite Murder

Best History Podcast

Dan Carlin's Hardcore History

Noble Blood

Revisionist History

Slow Burn

Throughline

Best News Podcast

Pod Save America

The Daily

The Journal.

Today, Explained

Up First

Best Science Podcast

Hidden Brain

Invisibilia

Radiolab

Science VS.

Stuff to Blow Your Mind

Best Fiction Podcast

Blood Ties

Borrasca

Dirty Diana

The Left Right Game

Welcome to Night Vale

