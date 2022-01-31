The Podcast of the Year award nominees include Code Switch, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie, Louder Than a Riot, Office Ladies, SmartLess, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily, The Midnight Miracle and You're Wrong About.
Other awards include Best Comedy Podcast, Best Crime Podcast, Best Music Podcast and Best News Podcast.
My Favorite Murder, Descript and Force Multiplier will receive this year's Icon Awards.
In addition, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place March 22 in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo lead the field of nominees.
