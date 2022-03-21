The media company and entertainment network previously announced that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, LL Cool J, will host the two-hour event, which will air at 8 p.m. EDT live on Tuesday from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Fox.
It will also stream on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Artists receiving multiple nominations include Justin Bieber, who leads all artists with nine nominations, including Male Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.
Rodrigo, who took home New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards in November, follows with eight nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Drivers License."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.