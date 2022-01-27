iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees
UPI News Service, 01/27/2022
iHeartMedia has announced the nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The awards show will take place March 22 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The event will also broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.
Justin Bieber leads the field of nominees with nine nominations, including Male Artist of the Year and two nominations for Song of the Year -- one for "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar & Given, and one for "Stay" with The Kid Laroi.
Olivia Rodrigo follows with eight nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Drivers License."
This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will honor the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app in 2021. The show will feature two new categories this year: TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.
The 2022 nominations include:
Song of the Year
