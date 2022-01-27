iHeartMedia has announced the nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards show will take place March 22 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The event will also broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

Justin Bieber leads the field of nominees with nine nominations, including Male Artist of the Year and two nominations for Song of the Year -- one for "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar & Given, and one for "Stay" with The Kid Laroi.

Olivia Rodrigo follows with eight nominations, including Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Drivers License."

In addition, Doja Cat and Giveon both have seven nominations. Adele, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Cardi B and other artists are also up for multiple awards.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will honor the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app in 2021. The show will feature two new categories this year: TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

The 2022 nominations include:

Song of the Year

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave the Door Open," Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Levitating," Dua Lipa

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration

"Best Friend," Saweetie feturing Doja Cat

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

See the full list of nominations here.