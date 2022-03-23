Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Dua Lipa earned Song of the Year for "Levitating" while Rodrigo won Female Artist of the Year and Lil Nas X took home Male Artist of the Year.

Rodrigo additionally won Best New Pop Artist and TikTok Bop of the Year for "Good 4 U."

Best Duo/Group of the Year went to Silk Sonic who also took home R&B Song of the Year for "Leave the Door Open" and R&B Album of the Year for An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Best Collaboration went to "Stay" by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. The track also won the iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award.

Rock Artist of the Year went to Foo Fighters, who additionally won Rock Song of the Year for "Waiting on a War" and Rock Album of the Year for Medicine at Midnight.

Alternative Artist of the Year went to Machine Gun Kelly, Country Artist of the Year went to Luke Combs, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year went to Drake and Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year went to Bad Bunny.

A full list of winners can be found on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards website.

