iHeartMedia announced Monday that it will begin celebrating Black Music Month by airing special audio messages from artists H.E.R., Flipp Dinero, Russ and more.

The messages will appear across iHeartRadio's Urban Contemporary and Urban AC stations nationwide throughout June.

H.E.R., Dinero and Russ will be highlighting the impact and achievements of black musicians who have influenced their lives including Beyonce, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Michael Jackson, Notorious B.I.G., Prince, Tupac and more.

Fans will be able to win a virtual meet and greet with Trey Songz and other artists by listening in all month long.

"With community and personal connection being more important now than ever before, we're honored to be able to celebrate the significant impact that black music has had on all of us," Doc Wynter, executive vice president of urban/hip-hop programming strategy for iHeartMedia said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring our listeners' favorite artists together to support one another with inspiring messages from artists like H.E.R. who will pay tribute to the legendary Lauryn Hill , and Russ who will celebrate the important contributions that his fellow Atlanta native, Ludacris has made on black music," he continued.

June is African American Music Appreciation Month or Black Music Month. It was created by former President Jimmy Carter in 1979.