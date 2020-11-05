iHeartRadio announces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame podcast
UPI News Service, 11/05/2020
iHeartRadio announced on Thursday a new original podcast series featuring iconic, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speeches.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault will launch on Friday on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are available. The series will cover speeches from artists across rock, hip-hop, country and pop.
"Over the past 35 years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction Ceremonies have become renowned for their impassioned and sometimes outrageous acceptance speeches. We're thrilled to bring the most iconic moments of past and present music infamy to fans around the world and continue to share what's made the event special in the past and for years to come," president of the iHeartPodcast Network for iHeartMedia Conal Byrne said in a statement.
The podcast launches before the airing of the 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on HBO and HBO Max.
