iHeartRadio announced on Wednesday Living Black!, a special event that celebrates Black History Month and will feature performances from Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage and more.

Jhene Aiko and Kirk Franklin will also be performing as part of Living Black!, which takes place Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. EST across iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages, iHeartMedia's hip-hop, gospel and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app.

Living Black! will also celebrate hundreds of Black artists, influencers, and thought leaders with audio vignettes and tributes across 580 iHeartMedia radio stations throughout February.

iHeartMedia on-air personalities including Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club, Steve Harvey and Big Boy will additionally honor history makers and trailblazers of Black culture throughout February.

Rikki Hughes is serving as the producer.

"Black culture is American culture and this past year especially has resulted in much needed and long overdue conversations about the role of race in America," Doc Wynter, executive vice president of urban/hip-hop programming strategy at iHeartMedia said in a statement.

"iHeartRadio's Living Black! will use iHeartMedia's unparalleled reach to help shape these conversations and celebrate Black culture at scale - reaching hundreds of millions of listeners on iHeartMedia stations across all of our formats," he continued.