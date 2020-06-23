iHeartMedia, WarnerMedia sign deal to co-produce HBO Max podcasts
UPI News Service, 06/23/2020
iHeartMedia and WarnerMedia Entertainment are teaming up to co-produce companion podcasts for HBO Max shows.
The first podcasts to debut under the new deal will include comedy thriller Search Party and sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves.
The entire slate of podcasts will be available on HBO Max, iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.
iHeartMedia will get first-look priority to produce HBO Max companion podcasts. The two companies may also produce podcasts for WarnerMedia Entertainment's television networks TNT, TBS, and truTV.
"We look forward to working with iHeartMedia as we continue to find new ways to break ground and create opportunities for our storytellers to do what they do best," Kevin Reilly, president, TBS, TNT, truTV and chief content officer of HBO Max said in a statement.
"Today's streaming fans are hungry for more content the second they finish an episode of their favorite shows, and podcasts are a great way to keep those fans engaged while also giving our roster of creative talent additional tools to extend the worlds of their shows and stories," he continued.
