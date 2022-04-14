"We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year's show and are especially excited to bring our nationally-recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first time," iHeartCountry EVP of programming Rod Phillips previously said.
TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the main event, which will broadcast live on iHeartMedia country music radio stations and on iHeartRadio.com beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.