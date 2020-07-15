New mom Iggy Azalea has named her baby boy Onyx.

The 30-year-old rapper confirmed her son's name while sharing an audio recording of herself talking to the infant.

Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, posted a recording of herself asking her son, "Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?" Onyx responded by cooing.

The video featured the words "Amethyst & Onyx" instead of showing Azalea and her son. In the comments, Azalea responded to a fan who said, "Our sons have the same name."

"we got good taste," Azalea wrote in response.

Azalea announced on Instagram Stories in June that she has a son. She told fans she will keep her son's life private.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news this giant with the world," the star said.

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," she added.

Azalea is dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti. Playboi Carti confirmed the relationship in the summer 2019 issue of Fader magazine after meeting Azalea in 2018.

Azalea released her second studio album, In My Defense, in July 2019, and the EP Wicked Lips in December.