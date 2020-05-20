IFC Films said it has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to My Salinger Year, starring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scene-stealer Margaret Qualley and Alien icon Sigourney Weaver.

Philippe Falardeau wrote and directed the drama, which screened on opening night at the Berlin Film Festival in February. It is based on Joanna Rakoff's memoir of the same name.

IFC said it will release the movie later this year, but didn't say if it would open in theaters or debut on a video-on-demand or streaming platform.

Set in New York in the 1990s, the film follows graduate school student Joanna who goes to work for Margaret, reclusive author J.D. Salinger's literary agent.

"Fluctuating between poverty and glamour, she spends her days in a plush, wood-paneled office -- where dictaphones and typewriters still reign and agents doze off after three-martini lunches -- and her nights in a sink-less Brooklyn apartment with her socialist boyfriend," a synopsis said.

"Joanna's main task is processing Salinger's voluminous fan mail, but as she reads the heart-wrenching letters from around the world, she becomes reluctant to send the agency's impersonal standard letter and impulsively begins personalizing the responses."