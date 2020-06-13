Writers Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth adapted the play.
Blithe Spirit is about recently remarried novelist Charles, who is suffering writer's block and, seeking inspiration, hires a medium to conduct a seance at his home.
The mystic unexpectedly summons the ghost of his first wife, who isn't happy to see another woman married to her husband and living in her home.
"I am delighted that IFC will be bringing this re-imagining of Blithe Spirit to American audiences. Elegant, escapist and anarchic, a testament to the enduring appeal of Noel Coward's unique and clever comedy," Hall said in a news release.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Famed filmmaker David Lean previously adapted the 1941 play as a 1945 movie, starring Rex Harrison, Constance Cummings, Kay Hammond and Margaret Rutherford.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.