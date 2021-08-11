Idris Elba has announced that he will be voicing Knuckles in upcoming sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

"Knock, knock....," Elba said on Twitter alongside an image of Knuckles' signature spiked fist.

"This should punch things up," the official Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series said in response.

Knuckles is a red echidna who is known for using his fists. The character made his first appearance in 1994's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for the Sega Genesis, becoming a franchise mainstay ever since.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will race into theaters on April 8, 2022.

Director Jeff Fowler is returning for the sequel along with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Elba recently starred as DC Comics villain Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. He also stars in Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which will open the 65th annual BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6.