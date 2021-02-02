Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba have partnered with anime streaming service Crunchyroll to develop a new anime series titled Dantai.

The couple are serving as executive producers on Dantai, which comes from Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures and Sabrina Elba's Pink Towel Pictures.

Dantai, a working title, will be a Afro-futuristic science fiction series that takes place in a city where biotechnology had widened the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

Two rising stars from both sides are pitted against each other in the series, which will feature a story that explores equality and kindship within a corrupt society.

"We're excited to be announcing this deal on our first anime. We're both fans of the genre and see a huge opportunity to create something unique for a powerhouse like Crunchyroll. The story of Dantai is our first collaboration as producers together and is one that is close to our hearts," Idris and Sabrina Elba said in a statement.

Crunchyroll also announced on Tuesday that the streaming service has reached four million paid subscribers around the world and over 100 million registered users.