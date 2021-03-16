Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Concrete Cowboy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a premiere date, April 2, and a trailer for the movie Tuesday.

Concrete Cowboy is based on the Greg Neri novel Ghetto Cowboy, which is inspired by the real-life urban horsemen of North Philadelphia. The film stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin as Harp and Cole, an estranged father and son.

The trailer shows Cole (McLaughlin) go to live with Harp (Elba) in Philadelphia, where he is introduced to Fletcher Street Stables, his father's Black urban horsemanship community.

"Torn between his growing respect for his father's community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification," an official synopsis reads.

Concrete Cowboy is directed by Ricky Staub and co-stars Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Bowers and Clifford " Method Man " Smith. The film marks Staub's directorial debut.

Concrete Cowboy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film will start streaming April 2 on Netflix.

Elba is known for playing DCI John Luther on Luther, while McLaughlin portrays Lucas Sinclair on the Netflix series Stranger Things.