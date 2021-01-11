Idris Elba's production company Green Door Pictures has entered into a joint venture with producer Kris Thykier's Archery Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The multi-year agreement will see both studios working together on future film and television projects.

Elba created Green Door Pictures in 2013. The studio is behind Sky comedy series In The Long Run and upcoming Netflix film Concrete Cowboy, which both star Elba.

Green Door Pictures is next producing four-part BBC series Idris Elba's Flight School where the actor will set up an experimental flight school in London to provide an outlet for disadvantaged young men and women.

"I'm so excited to begin a partnership with Kris on upcoming film and television projects and to start this collaboration with his team at Archery. Building Green Door has been a steep learning curve and a thrilling ride. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved. Now I believe we are ready to take the next step in our growth as a company, and our alliance with Archery will facilitate and accelerate that process," Elba said in a statement.

Operation Mincemeat, starring Colin Firth Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald , is in production at Archery Pictures. The company is also working on Fate: The Winx Saga for Netflix and Season 3 of Riviera.

"Idris Elba is a global superstar, one of the best actors of his generation, an acclaimed director and a genuine force of nature, I look forward to working closely with him through this next phase of his career," Thykier said in a statement.

"With Green Door Pictures, he has built a production company founded on the core values of 'paying it backwards' providing support and opportunities for creative talent from diverse backgrounds, whom might otherwise fall outside of established industry norms and practices. All of us at Archery look forward to working with Idris and his colleagues on developing new projects that build on his talents as well as helping underpin his company's goals," he continued.